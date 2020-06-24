Mosquito spraying planned

OKEECHOBEE — Mosquito control spraying is planned in Okeechobee County on Thursday, June 25, and Friday, June 26. Treatment applications will be between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Clarke Environmental will conduct adult mosquito control spraying during the overnight hours in the northwest, northeast, southeast and southwest areas of the county via truck-mounted Ultra Low Volume (ULV) sprayer.

“Over 80 road miles will be treated overnight, weather permitting,” said Mitch Smeykal, director of Okeechobee County Emergency Management.

“Due to the recent heavy rains, we are seeing increased mosquito activity in our weekly trap counts in these areas. We’ll never get rid of all the mosquitoes — after all, this is Florida — but when we see increased trap numbers, we treat to decrease the adult mosquito population.”

Residents can help by:

• Removing standing water in water bowls, bird baths and plants etc.;

• Keeping grass cut short.

• Fixing screens; and

• Keeping rain gutters clean.

To report high concentrations of mosquitoes, residents can call the Clarke Mosquito Hotline at 800-203-6485.

Should you have any questions or concerns about truck-mounted spraying, please contact Okeechobee County Emergency Management at 863-763-3212.