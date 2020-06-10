Mosquito spraying planned June 11

WEST PALM BEACH — The Palm Beach County Division of Mosquito Control will be conducting aerial spraying beginning a half-hour after sunset on Thursday, June 11, weather permitting.

The planned coverage area of approximately 280,000 acres covers populated areas west of Military Trail, and the Glades communities of Pahokee, Belle Glade, South Bay and Lake Harbor. Aerial spraying is necessary due to a large hatch of nuisance mosquitoes from the recent heavy rains.

Should weather cause a cancellation, the county will continue to attempt to spray by helicopter each evening until a successful spray operation is completed. To find out if spraying was successfully completed, please call the Aerial Spray Hotline at 561-642-8775 to hear the most up to date information about the operation.

To further help control mosquitoes, residents are asked to drain or minimize standing water on their properties. If you are going be outdoors after dark, use an insect repellent containing DEET and wear long pants and a long-sleeve shirt.