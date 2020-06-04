Mosquito spraying dates for portions of eastern Hendry County change

LABELLE — A state of emergency has been declared for eastern Hendry County by Sheriff Steve Whidden, with the curfew in place from Wednesday night, June 3, until early morning June 4 affecting the planned mosquito control measures that were scheduled for June 3 in Hookers Point and the U.S. 27/County Road 720 vicinity by the county’s contractor Clarke.

Clarke will spray the area of Hookers Point and U.S. 27/CR 720 vicinity on the next available make-up day.

Residents who live in these areas, and are assessed for the Hendry County Mosquito Control MSBU services on their property tax bill, should call Clarke at 800-443-2034 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday if they have any questions regarding mosquito control.

