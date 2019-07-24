Moore Haven’s Palladino signs letter of intent

MOORE HAVEN — Moore Haven’s own Garrett Palladino signed a letter of intent to attend ASA College in Miami and continue his baseball career.

Palladino signed in front of family, friends and supporters at the Moore Haven Middle-High School Auditorium on July 16.

“I have to thank my parents for always being there to lead and guide me toward where I needed to go,” said Palladino shortly before the signing. “I want to thank all my coaches for believing in me and teaching me the game of baseball and all of my teammates for being there for me, going to war with me and having my back on the field. I love all of y’all. You know it’s always going to be dog pound for life.”

Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion

Moore Haven’s Garrett Palladino signed on to play baseball at ASA College in Miami on July 16.

Garrett also thanked Humble Ambition Baseball and OR Recruiting for helping him find the right school to play baseball and continue his education.

Palladino impressively started playing on the Terriers varsity baseball team while only in seventh grade. In eighth grade Garrett was given the defensive award for his play at shortstop, and in his ninth, tenth and twelfth grade seasons he won MVP honors on the team.

He won Big Lake Athlete of the Week honors back in May of this year for leading the team in multiple categories. Palladino led the Terriers in batting in 2018-19 with an average of .415 and 17 hits. He also had the most stolen bases that year with nine.

When not playing for the Terriers, Garrett kept working on his baseball skills by playing with Humble Ambition Baseball, a non-profit that fields travel teams that compete in tournaments all across the country. Humble Ambition also hosts baseball camps and clinics where players receive baseball instruction and are able to showcase their skills to college coaches and earn scholarships.

Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion

Garrett Palladino had a large turnout of family, friends and supporters at the Moore Haven Middle-High School Auditorium on July 16.

Palladino also played football from ninth to twelfth grade on varsity. During that time span, the Terriers had an undefeated regular season and hosted the first-ever home playoff game in the school’s history.

Garrett will attend ASA College in Miami, which means many of his family and friends will be able to make the trip down to see him play his baseball at the college level. The first games have yet to be scheduled for ASA College baseball’s next season, but the season should kick off around January 2020.

Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.