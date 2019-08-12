Moore Haven under boil water notice
MOORE HAVEN — A pump failed at U.S. 27 and C.R. 78. Therefore, as a precaution, it is advised that all water used for drinking or cooking be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative bottled water may be used.
This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect for 48 hours unless otherwise notified.
If you have any questions you may call 863-946-0711 at the City of Moore Haven City Hall.
