Moore Haven Lock and Dam has been opened

MOORE HAVEN — The scheduled closure at Moore Haven Lock and Dam has been rescinded, and the lock was opened for navigational traffic at 7 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 14. Maintenance crews, lock crews and engineers were able to identify and correct areas of concern.

For up to date Lock information, contact the shift operator from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at:

• St. Lucie Lock & Dam, 772-287-2665 or 863-662-9148

• Port Mayaca Lock & Dam, 561-924-2858 or 863-662-9424

• Moore Haven Lock & Dam, 863-946-0414 or 863-662-9533

• Ortona Lock & Dam, 863-675-0616 or 863- 662-9846

• WP Franklin Lock & Dam, 239-694-5451 or 863-662-9908

• Canaveral Lock, 321-783-5421 or 863-662-0298 (6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.)

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers point of contact is William Keeney, 863-368-9086.