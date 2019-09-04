Moore Haven Lions Club meets Sept. 19 MOORE HAVEN — The Moore Haven Lions Club will meet on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m. in the offices of the Glades County Sheriff’s Department, 1297 S.R. 78 The special guest will be Lion Richard WerIrkmeister, Past District Governor, from Indiantown. All visiting Lions and all other interested persons are invited to attend. If you need hearing aids and cannot otherwise afford them, the Lions, working with the Starkey Hearing Foundation, can furnish them. For more information, please contact any member of the Lions Club, including Aletris Farnam at 863-946-6005 and Kirby Sullivan at 863-946-2556.

