Montura land use study meeting set

CLEWISTON — Hendry County invites the public to attend the Community Meeting for the Montura Ranch Estates Community Land Use Study on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m., at the Central County Water Control District Meeting Room, 475 S. Cabbage Palm St.

Hendry County staff and Waldrop Engineering will present results of the survey and existing conditions assessment. The meeting will be translated in Spanish.

Attending the event is important but if you are unable to attend it will be live streamed through Hendry County’s Facebook page at facebook.com/hendrycounty. If you have any questions, call 863-612-4752 or email monturastudy@gmail.com.

Estudio de use de la tierra de Montura Ranch Estates

25 de enero de 2020, 10 a.m.

Reunión comunitaria

El Condado de Hendry lo invita a la reunión de la Comunidad para el studio de uso del la tierra de a comunidad de Montura Ranch Estates el sábado 25 de enero de 2020,10:00 a.m., en la Sala de reunións del Distrito de Control de Agua del Condado Central, 475 S. Cabbage Palm Street, Clewiston, FL 33440.

El personal del el condado de Hendry y Waldrop Engineering presentarán los resultados de la encuesta y los datos existents evaluación de condicones. La reunion sera traducida al español.

Asistir al evento es importante, pero si no puede, se transmitirá en vivo a través de la página de Facebook del Condado de Hendry (www.facebook.com/hendrycounty). Cualquier pregunta por favor llame al 863-612-4752 o envíe un coreo electronic a monturastudy@gmail.com.