Monroe County thankful for farmers

Jun 17th, 2020 · by · Comments:

WEST PALM BEACH — Cheryl Meade, who serves as an at-large member to the South Florida Water Management District governing board, shared a special message at the SFWMD June 11 meeting.

“I live in tiny little Monroe County, the Florida Keys,” she said. “I want to give a shout-out to our farmers to the north of us.

“They fed Monroe County during the COVID shutdown. We’ve been shut down. We just reopened, and we are a community that lives off of tourism and fishing. We had to close ourselves off to the rest of the world because we did not have the infrastructure to weather a surge of the flu.

“People in Monroe County were suffering, and the farmers fed us,” she said. “If you are one of those stakeholders who brought us food, I want you to know that people lined up for miles to get those boxes of fresh vegetables and fruits, and we are so grateful.”

Publisher/Editor Katrina Elsken can be reached at kelsken@newszap.com

Tags: ·
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie