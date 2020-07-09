Mobile Market returns to Okeechobee on Monday, July 13

OKEECHOBEE – The United Against Poverty Mobile Market will return to Our Village, 1703 S.W. Second Ave., Okeechobee on Monday, July 13.

Boxes of mixed produce will be available. A $5 handling fee per box is requested. Cash only, please.

The market will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until they run out of produce.

Lineup will be in the parking lot of the Brahman Movie Theatre. Those visiting the market should stay in their vehicles. This is a drive-thru market. Boxes of produce will be loaded into the vehicles by volunteers.

For more information, call 772-468-8543.

