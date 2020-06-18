Mobile market returns to Okeechobee on June 22

OKEECHOBEE – United Against Poverty (UAP) will bring their mobile market back to Okeechobee on Monday, June 22.

Distribution will be at Our Village, 1703 S.W. Second Ave. Cars will line up in the parking lot at the Brahman Movie Theatre on Parrott Avenue and be directed to Our Village in turn.

The nonprofit grocery program will distribute 17-20 pound boxes of fruits and vegetables for just $5 handling fee per box, while supplies last. The market opens at 10 a.m.

The boxes will contain a mix of bell peppers, carrots, cucumbers, onions, red potatoes, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, yellow squash, zucchini, apples, oranges and pears.

Participants should bring correct change – cash only. Participants stay in their vehicles and open the trunk. Volunteers will load the boxes into the vehicles.

For more information, call 772-468-8543.