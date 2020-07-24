Mobile market in Okeechobee on Monday

OKEECHOBEE — United Against Poverty and Our Village are teaming up for another visit by the Mobile Market. On Monday, July 27, the market will visit Our Village, 1703 S.W. Second Ave., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lineup will be in the parking lot of Brahman Theatre.

This is a drive-thru market. Please bring exact change.

A box of mixed produce will be $5; 30 eggs, $1; and a gallon of milk, $1.

This market is for everyone. You do not have to be in need. You may purchase extra to share with neighbors.

Our Village will also accept donations from those who wish to “pay it forward” and buy some food for those in need.

