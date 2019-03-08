Miss American Legion crowned

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News
Kaitlyn Williams, 2019 Miss American Legion, in the center of the girls.

 

On Jan. 31, The American Legion Post #64 had its annual pageant. Only high school girls are eligible to compete. Six beautiful young ladies took the stage in lovely gowns. They were required to introduce themselves. Along with public speaking skills, the judges wanted to know how ambitious, motivated and community involved each young lady was. All of the girls did well. They are all winners for having the courage to model on stage in a gown and speak. The three ladies who are front and center in the photo were the top three. Donielle Harper (left) won first runner-up. In the center, representing our community and The Legion, is the 2019 Miss American Legion, Post #64, Kaitlyn Williams. To the right is second runner-up Kayleigh Crum.

