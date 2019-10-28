Miniature horses join in on costume fun

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

First place winner, Emily Hilderbrand and her horse, Ruby.

OKEECHOBEE — The Chobee Minis 4-H enjoyed their annual Harvest Party on Oct. 22. The 4-H Club members made costumes for themselves and for the miniature horses. Emily Hilderbrand and her horse, Ruby (above), took first place with their “sugar skulls” costumes. Caitlin Desarro dressed as a flight attendant and turned her horse into an airplane to take second place. Chobee Minis 4-H Club meets at Paddock Farms in Okeechobee. Members who do not have their own miniature horses work with Paddock Farms horses as their project animals. They learn how to care for and show miniature horses. For more, see Page 10.

Second place went to Caitlin Desarro dressed as a flight attendant and her horse dressed as an airplane.

