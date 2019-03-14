MHES Library hosted Black History Month essay contest

MOORE HAVEN — Moore Haven Elementary School Library hosted a Black History Month essay contest. Students in fourth and fifth grade drew names of famous black Americans, researched their life, and wrote a one- to two-page essay. The essays explained the contributions that these famous Americans have made to make life in America better for all of us. The overall winner in fourth grade was Alayna Palladino. Second place went to Aubrey Pollard, third place Camryn Prowant, and fourth place Albrey West. In fifth grade, the winner of the contest was Laniya Ash, with second going to Angelina Martinez, and third to Stephanie Escobar. Congratulations to all the winners and to all of the students who participated in the voluntary contest did an awesome job. Left to right in photo 1 are: Albrey West (4), Camryn Prowant (3), Alayna Palladino (1), and Aubrey Pollard (2). Left to right in photo 2 are: Stephanie Escobar (3), Laniya Ash (1), and Angelina Martinez (2).

