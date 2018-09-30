Meet your first responders: Jeremy Crews

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee City Fire Department firefighter Jeremy Crews decided to become a firefighter the day his father passed away.

“I became a firefighter because the day my father passed away the fire fighters and medics that arrived on scene tried so hard to help,” said Crews. “It made me want something more, so I went back to school to follow this passion. I wanted to work in Okeechobee because I volunteered here and the camaraderie in a small department feels more like a family and not a job.”

Crews was born in Jacksonville in 1987 and grew up Sebastian where he attended and graduated from high school. He spent his summers growing up going to the beach and helping his father in his honey bee business for extra cash. Crews still works with honey bees and runs his own a bee business in his spare time.

While in high school, Crews was on the track team and participated in cross country and lacrosse.

“School was fun because Sebastian was a small town so you got to spend a lot of time with your friends at school,” Crews said. “I went to Indian River State College and got my A.S. in fire science and then went to EMT and Fire academy and graduated in 2017.”

Besides working with his dad in the bee yards, Crews has also worked at Circuit City and at Office Depot, that latter of which he refers to as the worst job he has had. Crews has found much more meaning in his current job as a firefighter and is the first and only one in his family to become one.

When asked what one superpower he would choose Crews responded that the ability to fly would be his go to. He’d choose flight for two main reasons, he’s afraid of heights and having that power would allow him to help people quicker and more safely.

One time period Crews would like to visit would be America in the 50s.

“Things were so much simpler back then,” explained Crews. “No technology, the economy was booming and I think that’s when America started taking shape.”

If he could meet anyone Crews would have to say actor Chris Pratt, who can be seen in movies such as “Jurassic World” and the “Guardians of the Galaxy.” He’d like to meet Pratt because he’s hilarious, likes to fish and hunt, and owns his own farm in the mountains.

“He’s also rich and famous,” added Crews.