Meet the Florida Forest Service Dispatcher; Sally Joyner has climbed the tower

OKEECHOBEE — Florida Forest Service Dispatcher Sally Joyner grew up in Saint Charles, Mo. where she earned an associate degree in business and accounting, but said after she worked in that field for a little while, she realized she found it really boring and couldn’t imagine doing it for the rest of her life. When her parents decided to retire and move to Florida, she was still pretty young, she said, and she decided since she had no other close relatives in Missouri, she would come to Florida with her parents.

Florida Forest Service Dispatcher Sally Joyner enjoys her job, but prefers to keep both feet on the ground. Special to the Lake Okeechobee News.

When she first moved to Okeechobee, she worked for Okeechobee Utility Authority for a while, and then met her husband David. After they were married, she was a stay-at-home wife and mother for 16 years, she said. She home schooled her children, and was the leader of the local home school group for several years. She taught several classes, a 4-H science group and an American Government class. It was a lot of fun, she said. The kids really enjoyed it.

She continued home schooling for two years after she went back to work, but it was very difficult working full-time and homeschooling. Her daughter, Olivia, has some learning disabilities that make working independently difficult so they made the decision to put her in school. Financially, private school was not an option so they enrolled her in Okeechobee High School, and were thrilled to find that she has thrived. She has a 3.8 GPA and is very happy. She is looking forward to being a senior next year.

Mrs. Joyner’s son Bradley is 23 and recently graduated from IRSC with a bachelor’s degree in Cyber Management, and he will soon be starting a job with an I.T. company in Riviera Beach.

The Joyners are members of Everglades Baptist Church, and Mrs. Joyner was very active in the church until she went back to work. She was active in children’s church, the nursery, vacation Bible school and many other things.

A few years ago, her husband, who owned a bread truck, sold his route. He was burned out and needed a change, she explained, but then he had a hard time finding work afterward. It stretched out a little longer than they were comfortable with and Mrs. Joyner decided to look for a job too. She saw the advertisement for the dispatcher job with the Forest Service and thought it looked interesting, so she applied for it. She said the job only required a high school diploma but she thought her knowledge of the computer programs and her typing ability did not hurt. It definitely made the training easier. They work with a lot of spreadsheets, she said.

She keeps track of six different counties, all the different EOCs, sheriff’s departments and fire departments, she said. Every day at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., they send them a list of the burn permits so they know who will be burning. That way if anyone calls 911 to report a fire, they can check the list, and they don’t send a crew out to put out someone’s pile they have a permit for. If there is a fire, the dispatchers are responsible for finding out which crews need to go and then dispatching them, after that, she said, it’s up to the ranger. From that point on, everything they do is recorded she said. They listen and record. It’s all public record, she said. “We have to type it all in. All the activities, when it was reported, when they get there, when it was contained, when they leave, all the notes, everything that happens.”

When someone calls 911 to report a fire, they would find out if there was a permit. If not, they would determine if it is a structure fire. If it’s structure, they would send city or county depending on where the fire is. If the fire is in the woods, they send forest service. Even if it’s on a wooded lot located in the middle of the city, they send the forest service. If city or county are working a structure fire and it moves toward a wooded area, they can call forest service for back up.

Every day, they begin with a radio check because you would not want to find out the radio isn’t working in the middle of an emergency, she explained. It’s very hectic sometimes, especially when there is a fire, but she really enjoys her job, she said. “And yes, I have climbed the tower!” she laughed. She said she climbed it once with a friend, but she has not had to actually work up there so far, and she hopes she never will, but if she does, she is willing. She won’t love it, but she will do it. It all depends on the fire readiness level, she explained.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.