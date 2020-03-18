Meet the Firefighter/Paramedic: Glades County’s B.J. Daniels

B.J. Daniels

MOORE HAVEN — B.J. Daniels is from LaBelle originally and graduated from LaBelle High School there in 1997. He and his wife, Erin, who’s also a firefighter/paramedic on the Glades County Emergency Medical Services squad, live in Muse.

Firefighter Daniels was the state champion in high hurdles for the 1996-97 school year and ran cross country. B.J. went to emergency medical technician school at Florida SouthWestern State College, which he completed in 2011. He graduated from South Florida State College as a paramedic and has been a paramedic with GCEMS for two years.

Mr. Daniels was voted for the recognition of “Employee of the Year” by his peers in 2017, just his second year, and is an excellent employee willing to help wherever he is needed, according to acting Public Safety Director Angie Snow-Colegrove. B.J. enjoys camping and other outside activities.

He was hired with Glades County EMS in 2016. Firefighter/Paramedic Daniels brings a colorful personality to the community, and we are pleased to have him as a member of the team!