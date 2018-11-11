OKEECHOBEE — Meet the Firefighter: Joshua Sanders

Okeechobee Fire Department’s Joshua Sanders is a life-long resident of Okeechobee. He attended Okeechobee High School where his favorite subject was math. He explained his favorite thing about school was spending time with his friends, but he could definitely have lived without the homework. Mr. Sanders and his family enjoyed racing 4-wheelers and dirt bikes for the Florida Trail Riders whenever he and his brother were not in school.

Okeechobee City firefighter Joshua Sanders.Mr. Sanders’ first job was in a family-owned concrete company as a laborer. He also spent time selling medical supplies before he became a fire fighter, but the job he really didn’t like at all was when he worked as a dishwasher.

After graduating from Okeechobee High School in 2004, Mr. Sanders took EMT and fire classes at Indian River State College. He said his parents really encouraged him to go to school, but his wife Michelle was his motivation to keep going once he was there.

“I became a firefighter because I wanted to help people and be involved with people without having to sell them anything,” said Mr. Sanders.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.