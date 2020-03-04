Meet the Firefighter/EMT: Clay Sapp

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Courtesy of GCPSD

Firefighter/EMT Clay Sapp

MOORE HAVEN — Central Florida native Clay Sapp began his career in working to keep the public safe as a novice with the Glades County Public Safety Department just over two years ago.

He joined up and took advantage of the county’s educational incentives to advance his standing from the very start by being on the fire department at Glades County in 2017.

Mr. Sapp went to Emergency Medical Services/Technician school in the fall of 2016 and to fire school in the spring of 2017. As time progressed, he moved to the EMS side and eventually plans on going to paramedic school.

Clay is a small-town kid. He grew up in the Highlands County enclave of Lake Placid, a village that’s known mostly known for being the “Caladium Capital of the World.”

They have an annual festival every summer there to celebrate Caladiums (a plant with profuse heart-shaped leaves that might as well be flowers). As a kid, Clay worked at his grandfather’s Caladium business pulling pallets, counting inventory and operating equipment.

While in school, Clay played many sports, including football, baseball and swimming.

When he wasn’t in school, Clay liked to hunt, fish and be on the lake, have bonfires and go to rodeos.