Meet the Firefighter: Daniel Ciorrocco

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee County Firefighter Daniel Ciorrocco was born in Miami but raised in Okeechobee, out in Indian Hammock. He explained his parents wanted to get away from the busy city life. Mr. Ciorrocco and his brother and sister went to Okeechobee High School, and he graduated in 2006. His favorite subject was agriculture, and his favorite sport was dancing. He played the flute in high school. Mowing lawns was the first job he ever held, but gas station attendant holds the record as the worst job he ever did.

After he graduated, Mr. Ciorrocco enrolled in Indian River State College and majored in Fire Science, where he says his most memorable moment was graduating. Mr. Ciorrocco is one of a long line of firefighters in the Ciorrocco family, following in the footsteps of his father and his uncles. He said he always wanted to be a firefighter, because he gets a lot of joy out of helping other people. He has worked for Okeechobee County Fire Rescue for nine years.

Because he is a Christian, Mr. Ciorrocco feels one of the best things about his job is it helps him remember to value human life and to treasure every day. Jeff Giles was the biggest influence in Mr. Ciorrocco’s life, helping him to form a moral compass for living a Christian life and teaching him how to be a Christian man.

Mr. Ciorrocco is happily married with two children. “One on the ground and one in the belly,” he laughs. He and his wife Ashley, daughter Analise and their two dogs enjoy doing any kind of outdoor activity together.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.