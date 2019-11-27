Meet the Firefighter: Anthony Martinez

MOORE HAVEN — Anthony Martinez is a native Floridian, born and raised in the southern end of the state, who is living in Davie (in Broward County) and recently joined the Glades County Public Safety Fire/EMS Department.

Mr. Martinez, 34, was educated in the Broward County schools, receiving his diploma from South Plantation High School, and attended several courses at Broward College. He received his firefighter certificate at Barry University Fire Academy in Hollywood and completed his EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) training at Broward College as well.

“I have about eight years of public safety experience, five years of which was full-time EMT experience, and over eight months’ experience as a full-time firefighter. I first got into the public safety field back in 2006, working for American Ambulance,” he said.

From there, Mr. Martinez also worked as a public safety coordinator for Nova Southeastern University. “Then, in late 2018, I went through fire academy at Barry University and graduated in December 2018.”

Then Mr. Martinez went upstate to begin his fire-rescue service. “Shortly afterward, I was employed by Polk County Fire Rescue, where I began my fire career, and eventually moved down to Glades County Fire Rescue to further my career.”

Mr. Martinez said his favorite part about the job is “helping people in the community and also being a role model for the kids in the community. My wife is a teacher and we have two little ones at home, and it’s very important to me to be a positive role model,” he said.

Anthony married his wife, Jessica, almost 10 years ago now. “We have a beautiful daughter who is 3 years old, and our son who is almost 1,” he said.

Jessica and he go fishing frequently and are teaching their children how to fish. Avid Disney fans who just got an annual pass, he said, “We love taking our annual family vacation to Marco Island every summer.”

As far as his personal takeaway from his role in the community, he said, “The reward I take from this job is helping people within the community, and being a positive role model for the next generation.”

He urges young people he knows who are interested in public service work like he does to get involved early in their youths to see if it’s really for them.

“Yes, volunteer! Get involved in a local Fire Explorer program so you can start seeing what the fire service is all about. Follow your dreams!” Firefighter/EMT Martinez says.

