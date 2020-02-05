Meet all the contestants for the 2020 Miss Hendry County Pageants

CLEWISTON — Below are the contestants for the Miss Hendry County Pageants.

• First up is the Little Miss Hendry County Pageant, which will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m. at the Hendry County Fairgrounds.

Michaela Porter

Jaylin Velasquez

Madison Atkinson

Jenna Hartley

Tahnia Billie

Kendall McDonald

Braelyn Worth

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Whitney Thompson,WT Photography

The 2019 Little Miss Hendry County Queen, Madison Alford, sits with contestants for this year’s Liitte Miss Hendry County pageant.

• Next up are the contestants for the Junior Miss Hendry County Pageant which will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 7:30 p.m. at the Hendry County Fairgronds.

Jayla Vallejo

Jade Alexandria Potter

Daylen Moss

Peyton-Grace Lee

Kayleigh Torres

Raelynn Paniagua

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Whitney Thompson,WT Photography

The 2019 Junior Miss Hendry County Queen Victoria Roberts is pictured with this year’s Junior miss Hendry County pageant contestants.

• Finally, we have the contestants for the Miss Hendry County Pageant which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hendry County Fairgronds.