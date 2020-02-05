Meet all the contestants for the 2020 Miss Hendry County Pageants

Feb 5th, 2020

CLEWISTON — Below are the contestants for the Miss Hendry County Pageants.

• First up is the Little Miss Hendry County Pageant, which will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m. at the Hendry County Fairgrounds.

  • Michaela Porter
  • Jaylin Velasquez
  • Madison Atkinson
  • Jenna Hartley
  • Tahnia Billie
  • Kendall McDonald
  • Braelyn Worth
Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Whitney Thompson,WT Photography
The 2019 Little Miss Hendry County Queen, Madison Alford, sits with contestants for this year’s Liitte Miss Hendry County pageant.

• Next up are the contestants for the Junior Miss Hendry County Pageant which will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 7:30 p.m. at the Hendry County Fairgronds.

  • Jayla Vallejo
  • Jade Alexandria Potter
  • Daylen Moss
  • Peyton-Grace Lee
  • Kayleigh Torres
  • Raelynn Paniagua
  • Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Whitney Thompson,WT Photography
    The 2019 Junior Miss Hendry County Queen Victoria Roberts is pictured with this year’s Junior miss Hendry County pageant contestants.

• Finally, we have the contestants for the Miss Hendry County Pageant which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hendry County Fairgronds.

  • Haley Lovell
  • Jessica Perez
  • Marissa Trimble
  • Karlee Lamb
  • Shayna Barnes
  • Cherica Marshall
  • Desiree Rudd
  • Jennah Hernandez
  • Elyana Leon
  • Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Whitney Thompson,WT Photography
    The 2020 Miss Hendry County contestants.

