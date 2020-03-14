Meals to be provided by school food services in Palm Beach County

School food services will be providing meals for children of the community from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, March 16 until Friday, March 20 at the following schools:
Gove Elementary
Pahokee Elementary
Meals will be prepped and bagged and brought to the parent drop off area to allow for parents to drive through and pick up meals for their children. Meals can be provided to anyone in the car 18 years of age and younger.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.
Facebook Comment
advertisement
Print Edition
The Lake Okeechobee News is published every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. You can find it in retail outlets throughout the Okeechobee area, or subscribe to our print newspaper or our e-newspaper, a digital replica of the print edition.