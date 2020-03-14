Meals to be provided by school food services in Palm Beach County

School food services will be providing meals for children of the community from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, March 16 until Friday, March 20 at the following schools:

Gove Elementary

Pahokee Elementary

Meals will be prepped and bagged and brought to the parent drop off area to allow for parents to drive through and pick up meals for their children. Meals can be provided to anyone in the car 18 years of age and younger.