McKinlay requests renaming to honor deputies PAHOKEE — District 6 Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay has requested that county staff prepare a resolution to rename a section of State Road 715 near the Palm Beach County Glades Airport in Pahokee in memory of Deputy Sheriff Jonathan Wallace and Deputy Sheriff Donta J. Manuel. They were killed in the line of duty during the night of Nov. 28, 2007, when they were struck and killed by a patrol car in that area while attempting to remove stop sticks from the road during a police chase. The resolution will be considered by the Palm Beach County Board of Commissioners at an upcoming meeting.

Related

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.