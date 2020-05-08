McDonald’s hosts Teacher Appreciation Week

McDonald’s would like to show their appreciation to all teachers during Teacher Appreciaton Week. This offer is good at all Nisbet Enterprises Inc. restaurants! You can find locations in Clewiston, LaBelle, and Belle Glade. Teachers need only show their school ID and they will receive one free sandwhich daily, breakfast or lunch! Offer good through Tuesday, May 12.
Please be advised that this is only at Nisbet Enterprises Inc. McDonald’s.
