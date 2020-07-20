Martin County has total of 3,152 COVID-19 positive since March

MARTIN COUNTY — The Florida Department of Health July 20 report shows 3,152 Martin County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 99. ZIP code 34997 (includes all or part of Stuart, Palm City and Port Salerno) has 938 cases. ZIP code 34956 (Indiantown) has 855 cases.
The county has reported 51 deaths and 275 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to date.
According to FDOH, 21,773 tests have been done on Martin County residents for a positive rate of 14.3%.