Martin County has total of 3,152 COVID-19 positive since March

Jul 20th, 2020 · by · Comments:

MARTIN COUNTY — The Florida Department of Health July 20 report shows 3,152 Martin County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 99. ZIP code 34997 (includes all or part of Stuart, Palm City and Port Salerno) has 938 cases. ZIP code 34956 (Indiantown) has 855 cases.

The county has reported 51 deaths and 275 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to date.

According to FDOH, 21,773 tests have been done on Martin County residents for a positive rate of 14.3%.

Tags: · ·
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie