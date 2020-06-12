Marisa Shivers to head Glades emergency team

MOORE HAVEN — New Glades County Public Safety Director Angela Colegrove wasted little time in promoting her second-in-command, Marisa Shivers, to be the county’s emergency management chief.

Marisa Shivers

Ms. Shivers will replace Ms. Colegrove in that position. She was promoted to public safety director just last week.

The notice appeared on the Glades public safety Facebook page on Wednesday, June 3, saying that the department “is excited to announce that Marisa Shivers has accepted the position of Emergency Management Director. Marisa started with Glades County in 2015, … has worked multiple events and EOC (Emergency Operations Center) activations during her time at GCEM. She received her Florida Associate Emergency Managers certification in 2018.”

It went on: “She has proven her capabilities during the past six months as acting director during a worldwide pandemic. Please help us to congratulate Marisa on her new position!”