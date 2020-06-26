Man on golf cart reportedly brandishes gun

Ronnie Thompson

OKEECHOBEE — A man on a golf cart reportedly showed a man and wife his gun and told them not to start something they couldn’t finish.

While driving near the 10100 block of State Road 78 West on Tuesday, June 23, at around 7 p.m., the married couple came upon a dark colored golf cart in the roadway. A second vehicle was between the man and woman and the gold cart, and this vehicle slammed on its brakes to avoid hitting the golf cart almost causing the couple to crash, then swerved around the cart and drove away.



When it was safe, they passed the golf cart, and as they did, the driver of the cart, later identified as Ronnie Thompson Jr., 46, of Lexington, Ky, displayed his middle finger. The couple pulled over, and told Thompson he should not have a golf cart on the highway. It was at this point that Thompson reportedly pointed at his revolver and said, “Don’t start something you can’t finish” and then drove away on his golf cart.



Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Deputy Ashley Waskiewicz was dispatched in response to the couple’s call and located Thompson at the Summer Breeze RV Park. Thompson claimed to have a concealed carry permit from Kentucky but it was later found to have been revoked. At one point, he reportedly told Deputy Waskiewicz, “I could shush you with a bullet.”

Thompson was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and with resisting an officer with violence. Bond was set at $6,000.