Man killed in farm accident in Canal Point, crushed by 10 tons of corn

CANAL POINT — An accident Wednesday, June 10, on a farm in Canal Point resulted in the death of a truck driver, according to a report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

“At approximately 6:45 a.m., deputies and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to the cornfield located at approximately 34800 Morning Star Farms Road, in Canal Point, for a farming accident,” stated a press release from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO).

“The investigation revealed that a truck driver who was picking up a load of feed corn in his semi-truck and trailer pulled alongside the truck with a load of corn to be dumped. As the trailer was attempting to dump corn, it came off balance and tipped over away from the truck, crushing/pinning the victim underneath it,” the PBSO report continues. “Total weight was approximately 10 tons. The victim sustained blunt force injury and was pronounced dead on scene by PBCFR.”

There are no signs of foul play and incident appears to be accidental, the PBSO report states.