Man found deceased on Triple S Ranch

OKEECHOBEE — On August 26, 2020, Okeechobee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Triple S Ranch located off U.S. 68 East in the Northeast portion of Okeechobee County for a lost palmetto-berry picker.



The complainant stated that a 63-year-old man, of Haitian descent, who resides in Fort Pierce had been missing from his group since 11:30 a.m.

Everyone in the group was supposed to meet fellow pickers at 2 p.m. At a predetermined location, however, the man never showed up.

Deputies searched the immediate area and located the subject, who was deceased.



No foul play is suspected.



This is the second palmetto-berry picker to become lost in the past three days in Okeechobee County and is unrelated to the search for Mr. Alexandre.