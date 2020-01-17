Magistrate to hear code enforcement cases

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County code enforcement special magistrate will hear six new cases and 12 old cases plus one request for a fine reduction at the Jan. 21 hearing at 2 p.m. in the Okeechobee Health Department Auditorium, 1728 N.W. Ninth Ave.

New business

• The 20016 N.W. 266th St. property owned by Robert M. Kolovrat and Vera Kolovrat was cited for trash and debris; unauthorized occupancy of an RV; unauthorized structures; building or containers; parking, storage or use of certain vehicles; outdoor storage or dumping; violation of minimum housing standards and unauthorized use of land and/or buiding.

• The 16008 N.W. 308th St. property owned by Jo Ann Barton was cited for trash and debris; unsafe structure; structure unfit for human occupancy; overgrown weeds and grass; and conditions hazardous to safety.

• The 6702 N.E. First St. property owned by Jamie Rubino was cited for abandoned/inoperable vehicles; trash and debris; unauthorized occupancy of an RV; parking, storage, use of certain vehicle; deterioration of property due to negligence; outdoor storage or dumping; overgrown weeds, grass; and, condition which provides for vermin.

• The 20485 N.W. 302nd St. property owned by Pete Gilbert was cited for unauthorized occupancy of RV; and, unauthorized structures, buildings or containers.

• The 3583 N.W. Eighth Ave. property owned by Victor Sanchez was cited for inoperable/abandoned vehicle; trash and debris; and, outdoor storage.

• The 15150 N.W. 294th St. property owned by Arthur King and Susan King was cited for abandoned/inoperable vehicle; trash and debris; unauthorized structures, buildings or containers; parking, storage, use of certain vehicles; unsafe structure; construction without a building permit; outdoor storage or dumping; overgrown weeds and grass; violation of minimum housing standards; unauthorized use of land and/or building; and, dilapidated, unsafe structure.

Old business

• The 14869 N.W. 304th St. property owned by Kristal Hoover was found in violation of county code on Aug. 20, 2019. The case was tabled until Jan. 21, 2020.

• The 925 N.E. 15h Ave. property owned by Roger Kine Neal Sr., was on the Dec. 17 magistrate agenda and was found in violation of county code. The property owner was ordered to demolish the unsafe structure with required permits and inspections.

• The 3737 SW 13th Terrace property owned by Rufus E. Rhoden and Joellen Rhoden was on the Dec. 17 agenda and found in violation of code. The property owner was ordered to bring the property up to code by removing or licensing the RV and removing or obtaining permits for two sheds.

• The 808 N.E. 15th Ave. property owned by Annette Sheppard was on the Dec. 17 agenda and found in violation. The property owner was ordered to clear property of accumulative outdoor storage, trash, debris and overgrown weeds and grass, and to obtain a licensed contractor to repair or replace roof.

• The 8857 S.E. 67th Way property owned by Donald Howard Trent and Monique Alise Trent was on the Dec. 17 agenda and was found to be in violation of county code. The property owners were ordered to obtain all necessary structure permits. No development activity may be undertaken unless authorized by a development permit.

• The 3140 S.E. 23rd St. property owned by James R. Conroy was on the Dec. 17 agenda and was found in violation of code. The property owner was ordered to obtain required permits to repair or replace the roof and pressure wash or paint the exterior of the home.

• 1409 N.W. 36th Ave. property owned by Maureen Sheets was on the Dec. 17 agenda. The property was found to be in violation of code and the property owner was ordered to bring the property into compliance, remove all overgrowth, pressure clean or paint mobile home, remove outdoor storage including items under a tarp, remove derelict RV from the property.

• The 3964 N.W. Fourth St. property owned by Christopher Aguilar was on the Dec. 17 agenda and found to be in violation of code. To bring the property into compliance, the owner was ordered to remove all outdoor storage including dismantled, partially dismantled, obsolete or wrecked vehicles, appliance, household goods, machinery or their parts from property and county right-of-way. County code does not allow for a scrap or salvage business on this property; the property owner was ordered to case the scrap/salvage operation. All vehicles must have current license and registration or be stored inside an completely enclosed structure.

• The 3966 N.W. Fourth St. property owned by Juan Aguilar was on the Dec. 17 agenda and found to be in violation of code. The owner was ordered to remove all outdoor storage including dismantled, partially dismantled, obsolete or wrecked vehicles, appliances, household goods, machinery or their parts from property and county right-of-way. All vehicles must have current license and registration or be stored inside an completely enclosed structure.

• The 2308 S.W. 32nd St. property owned by Johnne Michael Isaacs and Sharon Hill Isaacs was on the Dec. 17 agenda and found to be in violation of code. The owners were ordered to remove the carport addition or obtain required permits.

• The 7930 S.E. 57th Drive property owned by Shirley Upthegrove was on the Dec. 17 agenda and found to be in violation of code. The mobile home on the property was found to be open to the elements. A licensed contractor must submit plans and drawings to obtain property permits to complete the repairs.

• The 1037 N.E. 30th Ave. property owned by Mark Kramer was found in violation of code at the Dec. 17 hearing and found to be in violation of code. The property owner was ordered to remove all unlicensed, inoperable abandoned vehicles from the property; clean property of all junk, trash, debris and outdoor storage of wood, household appliances and scrap materials; and, obtain proper permits to remove structure.

Reduction of fine

• Aline Norman requests a reduction of the fine levied on her 6454 N.E. First St. property.

Publisher/Editor Katrina Elsken can be reached at kelsken@newszap.com