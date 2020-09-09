Macho and June need forever homes

OKEECHOBEE — Macho has been at Trail of Hope Animal Rescue for a little over a month. Due to an accident before he got to TOH, he tore ligaments in his ankle. With lots of TLC, he will soon be as good as new! Come meet Macho and look into his dreamy brown eyes, it will be love at first sight!

June, “Momma June” to her rescue family, came to TOH with 10 one-week-old puppies. She raised her pups and they are all adopted. June is still waiting for her forever family. Sweet June loves everyone and is always first at the door to greet visitors. Come meet June, you won’t be able to resist her sweet face.

If you are interested in adoption, visit Trail of Hope Animal Rescue, 1201 U.S. 98, or call 863-357-1104.