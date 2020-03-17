Lunches to be distributed at OHS

During the District shutdown, from March 24 – 27 the Okeechobee County Schools Food Service Program will be serving lunch from 11:00 -1:00 in a drive-through model from the Okeechobee High School. Cars will enter the South Gate and follow the drive around the back of the football field. Meals will be distributed near the gym/auditorium area. Do not get out of your car. Meals will be brought to you.

Meals will be distributed for all children 18 and under. Children do not have to be present, but adults should be ready to give the name(s) and school(s) attended if asked.

Entrance will be closed at 1:00.

Grab and go meals will also be provided in Douglas Park from noon until 1 p.m. The children’s names will be recorded and they must return home to eat them. No one will be allowed to remain at the location to eat the meals.

