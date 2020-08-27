Lt. Dan Picciolo honored for service in Pahokee

PBSO Lt. Dan Picciolo

PAHOKEE — The City Commission passed a proclamation Aug. 25 thanking Lt. Dan Picciolo of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office for his five-year tenure commanding PBSO’s patrol teams in the Glades

He recently was relieved as commander for Pahokee.

The proclamation declares he “has been a true warrior and example of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.” It credits “his forward thinking in technological advancements,” listing increased patrols “to reduce incidents and crime by leading the charge to assign on street cameras and enhanced prevention methods.”

It also says that community policing and programs he instituted, the crime rate decreased in Pahokee overall during his five years.

The proclamation lauds his volunteer efforts, as well, citing his “volunteer efforts to support special projects with the elderly Alzheimer’s Lifesaver Program, and provided support to local giveaways and donations for the Pahokee youth.”

Lt. Picciolo also served the city as sergeant at arms for commission meetings and for the Pahokee Rotary, as well as vice president, and was appointed to serve as president of the Belle Glade Lions Club.

“Now, therefore, the City Commission of Pahokee does hereby recognize Lt. Picciolo’s professionalism, care and commitment to the City of Pahokee.”