Looking for ways to feed your kids while school is out? Due to the unexpected closing of schools in Okeechobee for an extended period of time, Beef O’Brady’s wants to do their part to ease the financial strain that everyone is beginning to feel. Beginning Monday, March 16, all kids will eat free from their kids’ menu from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. We get through times like these by neighbors helping neighbors, they said.

