Looking for something for the kids to do? While the Cincinnati Zoo is closed and kids are home from school, let them help make your children’s hiatus from school fun and educational. Join them for a Home Safari Facebook Live each weekday at 3pm where they will highlight one of their amazing animals and include an activity you can do from home. Join them starting Monday, March 16 at 3pm for their first Home Safari- featuring Fiona! Fiona can hardly wait to meet you!

Related

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.