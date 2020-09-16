Long-needed traffic signal is coming soon Special to the Lake Okeechobee News OKEECHOBEE — Construction is underway for the long-awaited new traffic signal on North Ninth Street. Expect lane closures during construction, which is expected to be completed in late November.

