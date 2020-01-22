Lock it or lose it

PALM BEACH COUNTY — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office has been experiencing an increase in vehicle burglaries. Many of the burglaries have been occurring due to owners forgetting to lock their vehicles.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind you to:
• Do not leave valuables in plain view (GPS devices, laptops, PDAs, cellphones and purses).
• Do not leave windows open.
• Do not leave doors unlocked.
• Do not leave the keys inside the vehicle.
• Do not leave out items with personal information.
• Do not move valuable items to the trunk while in public view.

