Locations giving out sandbags in Hendry County

HENDRY COUNTY — Sandbags are now available for public pickup. Residents will need to bring their own shovel and will be responsible for loading their own sandbags into their vehicles. Residents are asked to be courteous to their fellow Hendry County residents and limit themselves to 25 sandbags. Please only take what your family needs.

Locations may run out of bags, residents are encouraged to please bring their own if possible to fill with sand.

WHEN: Thursday, August 29, 2019

WHERE:

• South LaBelle — LaBelle Rodeo Grounds — 100 Rodeo Drive/State Road 29 South

• North LaBelle — Bob Mason Park — County Road 78

• Felda — Felda Fire Department — 1100 County Road 830

• Montura — Montura Clubhouse – 255 N. Hacienda Street

• Montura — Montura Fire Department — 465 Avenida Del Sur

• Pioneer -— Pioneer Community Center — 910 Panama Avenue

• Pioneer – Pioneer Fire Department — 2499 Hendry Isles Blvd

• Clewiston — Health Department – 1100 Olympia Street

• Clewiston — John Boy Auditorium — 1200 West C Owen Avenue

See map below.