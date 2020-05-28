Local woman needs community’s help

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Melissa Mitchell-Murphy spent her life giving to the community. Now she needs the community’s help.

OKEECHOBEE — A local family is seeking help from the community, particularly from churches, friends and friends of friends. “We aren’t looking for charity,” said Sylvia Mitchell. “We can pay. We just can’t pay a large amount.”

Melissa Mitchell-Murphy was born and raised in Okeechobee. She went to school here, started a business and raised her children here. She worked with the migrant program and retired from there. She has been an ordained minister for about 10 years with St. Stephen AME Church.

She has been a Type I diabetic since she was a youth and has been on dialysis a very long time, her sister said. Ms. Mitchell-Murphy is also a double amputee. Her son lives with her, but they are seeking someone they can trust to be with her when he is working. This is why they are appealing to churches and friends. They had planned to go to the churches, but then when COVID-19 shut everything down, they weren’t sure what to do or how to reach people they could trust.

If you know someone trustworthy and dependable who might be interested in spending time with her, please let them know. Their family, the Ridley family, has been in Okeechobee for a long time, she said. They are also related to the Delagall family.

The hours would be about 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. five nights a week, Sunday through Thursday, normally. The hours might vary slightly sometimes if dialysis hours are changed. The job would be mostly just to be there as a companion or a sitter, not as a CNA or a nurse or housekeeper. Those jobs are taken care of already. They would be fine with having two different helpers as well, she said. The job would be in the area of Everglades Elementary School.

If interested, please call Ms. Mitchell-Murphy at 863-610-1134.