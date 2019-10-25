Local volunteers sought to ‘Make a Difference’

OKEECHOBEE — You can make a difference in the community. That’s the message of National Make a Difference Day, celebrated each year on the fourth Saturday in October.

Make a Difference Day was created in 1992 by USA WEEKEND magazine and joined by Points of Light. Together they sponsored the national day of community service for more than 20 years. The observance still impacts communities around the country. Volunteers and organizations have taken up the banner to help their communities in ways that best fit their needs. Across the country, organizations pick up the tools required to help others during this weekend.

Our Village Okeechobee will sponsor Make a Difference Day activities this weekend.

On Friday, volunteers will meet at First United Methodist Church Hall, 200 N.W. Second Street, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to bake cookies, which will be delivered to shut-ins on Saturday.

On Saturday, volunteers will meet at the church at 7:30 a.m. to do what they can to make a difference in the community. Needed are: Breakfast makers, lunch makers, people to help with food truck distribution, people to help beautify the Chamber of Commerce grounds, and people to visit shut-ins. Those who want to help with gardening should bring gardening gloves and tools.

There is something for everyone to do. High school students can earn community service hours. For more information, call Leah Suarez at 863-697-8718.

