Local veteran to receive a much-needed car

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

This car was given by one veteran to another and will soon be going to a third, because veterans help each other, said Gregg Maynard.

MOORE HAVEN — A local veteran will be receiving a much-needed vehicle in the near future, because veterans help each other, said Gregg Maynard.

A donor, who preferred to remain anonymous, called Maynard to ask him if he knew of a veteran who might be in need of a vehicle. He explained a veteran had given him this vehicle back when he was having hard times and he wanted this car to go to another veteran who was having difficulty. The car has a few cosmetic issues, and when Maynard called Eddie Lehman, he was told to just bring it in and they would take care of it for free. When they are finished, he is taking it to Roxanne at Ultimate Shine, where she will be detailing it for free as well.

Maynard knew exactly who needed that car, he said, because he was already working with the man.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

A veteran is in need of a new roof. If you would like to help, you can contact Gregg Maynard at 863-447-5049.

This man is a good man, and the family never asks for help, he said. They have a home in Moore Haven, and their roof is in very bad shape. Maynard has been trying to help him get the roof replaced, because it was damaged during the last hurricane, and FEMA wouldn’t help him. He applied for the SHIP program, and they couldn’t help him, either. A roofing company wants about $16,000.

“That’s not gonna happen,” said Maynard, so he has been trying to gather supplies and volunteers to get the job done without going through a professional roofing company.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

This home’s roof was destroyed after the last hurricane.

The home was built around 1950. The roof is leaking, and they have had to patch some drywall on the ceiling. “I wish I was a billionaire so I could just fix it all myself,” said Maynard. “I can’t just turn a blind eye when I see things like this.”

Big Lake VFW is helping with the cost of materials, along with the Buckhead Ridge VFW. Maynard has an account set up at W&W Lumber if anyone would like to help as well. If you would like to volunteer your services, you can contact Maynard at 863-447-5049.