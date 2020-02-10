Local FFA hosts ‘Run Your Boots Off’ fundraiser

OKEECHOBEE– Local Future Farmer of America (FFA) chapters and the Okeechobee FFA Alumni will be hosting a 5k at the Williamson Cattle Company on Feb. 29.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Jamie Burnham

Okeechobee FFA members have won competitions at the state and national levels in recent years.

The “Run Your Boots Off” 5k will begin at 8 a.m. and includes a 5k run or walk, a pancake breakfast and information about agriculture in Okeechobee county. Organizers will also be raffling off a pair of Apple airpods to one of the runners who sign up for the event.

Participants will run or walk through part of the cattle ranch at Williamson Cattle Company and end with a pancake breakfast with chocolate milk being supplied by the Florida Dairy Farmers.

All proceeds from the 5k will go to the local FFA chapters here in Okeechobee and help provide financial support for students to compete in competitions, field trips and other events that advocate for agriculture.

Okeechobee FFA students have been coming out on top in both state and national competitions in the past year. Recently the Okeechobee Brahman FFA dairy judging team won first place at the South Florida Fair and FFA members John Williamson II and Jenna Larson were named the Agriscience Fair, Animal Systems Division II National Champions at the National Future Farmers of America Convention in Indianapolis last year.

John’s and Jenna’s winning project focused on investigating the effects of different protein feeds on the growth of U.S. farm raised catfish.

The money raised by this 5k will go to ensure that those students can keep representing Okeechobee at the state and national level.

Preregistering for the walk/race will cost $35, otherwise the costs will increase to $40 on the day of the event. For kids under 12, registration will only cost $15.

The event has already attracted some local sponsors who have stepped up to support the Okeechobee FFA. Sponsors of the 5k so far include, Health & Fitness 4 All, Ag 98 Trailer Sales, St. Lucie Battery & Tire, Morgan Furniture, Florida Trophy Gators, Everglades Equipment Group, SSD Landscaping and Design, Okeechobee Livestock Market, Duda Farm Fresh Foods in Belle Glade, Clay Fencing, Bill’s Mini Mart, Williamson Cattle Company and Florida Dairy Farmers.

FFA alumni Jamie Burnham said this is the first year they’ve held this 5k fundraiser and would like to make it an annual event going into the future.

You can preregister for the event online at runsignup.com/Race/FL/Okeechobee/RunYourBootsOff5K. If you’d like more information or you’d like to become a sponsor you can reach out to Jamie Burnham at jamie.burnham@okee.k12.fl.us or at 863-634-7478.