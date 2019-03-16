Local author holds book tour

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Jervonte “Tae” Edmonds knows about helping others. His role as founder and CEO of Suits for Seniors, Inc. is the nation’s fastest growing youth preparedness and exposure program. His newest venture takes him into the literary world as author of Adventures of the Rich and Famous, a book about encouraging children to follow their dreams by believing in themselves.

An Amazon bestseller, Adventures of the Rich and Famous emphasizes important lessons about dreaming big and believing in oneself. It is beautifully illustrated and gives a clear picture of the future for those who dare to dream.

“Dare to dream” is the inspiring message Edmonds will share with children in the BRIDGES program when he holds a series of special book readings at the program’s multiple Palm Beach County locations throughout the month of March.

Edmonds is known for being an outspoken advocate for education and leadership. He prides himself on being a public speaker, entrepreneur, educator, author, and philanthropist. He has dedicated his career to improving the rights of minorities, women, the elderly, children, incarcerated individuals and those who are homeless.

“The philosophy that I live my life by is, be the change that you wish to see in the world,” shared Edmonds. “Many of the students in the BRIDGES programs face some sort of adversity and I want to inspire them. There are many choices available to everyone and sometimes it is just finding them. I hope at the end of these readings, they leave believing in themselves more than ever!”

Tae Edmonds obtained his bachelor’s degree in political science from Florida Atlantic University. During his collegiate career he distinguished himself as the President of Progressive Black Men (PBM) and was appointed the position of Leadership Ambassador for Florida Atlantic University.

Readings will take place:

• BRIDGES at Belle Glade, 49 W. Ave. A – Saturday, March 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• BRIDGES at Pahokee Library, 525 Bacom Point Road – Saturday, March 30 at 2:30 p.m.

BRIDGES, a program of the Children’s Services Council of Palm Beach County, are gathering places that connect local families to community resources so more children are born healthy, remain free from abuse and neglect, are ready for kindergarten, and are on grade level by the end of third grade. Community Partners operates five BRIDGES locations and subcontracts with Pathways to Prosperity to operate the BRIDGES at Boynton Beach. Children’s Home Society operates three BRIDGES locations and subcontracts with Lake Worth West Resident Planning Group Inc. to operate the BRIDGES at Lake Worth West.

About Children’s Home Society

Founded in 1902, Children’s Home Society of Florida is the oldest and largest statewide private not-for-profit provider of services to children and families in Florida. Children’s Home Society of Florida is headquartered in Orlando, Fla., and offers services and solutions in more than 100 locations by more than 2,000 team members dedicated to providing child-focused, family-centered care.

The Palm Beach region, established in 1965, serves all of Palm Beach County with services and solutions that build strong, safe and stable homes. Locally, CHS provides services that focus on adoption, building strong family foundations, mentoring, and help for runaway, homeless and vulnerable youth. During the past year, more than 17,000 children and families participated in one or more of the region’s services or educational presentations.

About Community Partners of South Florida

Since 1995, the $16 million comprehensive community development nonprofit agency has provided services to families facing social, emotional and financial adversity. By using a unique, breakthrough approach integrating housing and financial empowerment, child and family mental health, and community services, Community Partners has helped to create self-sustaining families and communities and the nonprofit agency has served as a driver for growing the local economy.

To learn more about Community Partners of South Florida, how you can benefit from their programming, or Tae Edmonds readings, please visit cp-cto.org.