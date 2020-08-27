LIHEAP assistance available for residents of Hendry County

HENDRY COUNTY — The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) provided by The Agricultural and Labor Program Inc. will take applications for electric bill payment assistance for eligible residents of Hendry County on Tuesdays at the Harlem Civic Center, 2000 Seventh Street in Clewiston, on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Friday, LIHEAP will be at the Ross Dynasty, 462 E. Cowboy Way, Suite #1, in LaBelle from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is a federally funded program that provides energy assistance payments to low-income households. LIHEAP assistance supports ALPI’s vision of individuals living safe, healthy and self-reliant lives.

Who is eligible?

Households must meet the following requirements:

• Have a total household income of no more than 150% of the federal poverty guidelines.

• Be responsible for paying their home heating or cooling bills.

• Be a resident of any one of the following counties: Collier, Glades, Hendry, Highlands, Martin, Polk or St. Lucie County.

• Be a U.S. citizen, qualified alien or permanent resident of the U.S.

How to apply

Applications are accepted by calling the locations listed below and by appointment only. When applying for assistance, you must bring:

• Photo ID (not expired) for all household members over 18 years of age

• Social Security cards for all household members

• Proof of income for the past 30 days for all household members (no bank statement)

• Complete light bill (no final notice)

• Food Stamp approval letter (if receiving assistance)

• Section 8 or HUD Housing Rental Form 50059 (if applicable to you)

2020 Income Guidelines

150% of Federal Poverty Guidelines

To be eligible, households must have a total gross income of no more than:

• One person per house household with an annual income of no more than $19,140

• Two people per household with an annual income of no more than $25,860

• Three people per household with an annual income of no more than $32,580.

• Four people per household with an annual income of no more than $39,300.

• Five people per household with an annual income of no more than $46,020.

• Six people per household with an annual income of no more than $52,740.

• Seven people per household with an annual income of no more than $59,460.

You must make your own copies of your documents and bring them with you to your appointment. (No originals). All photocopies will remain with your application. Eligibility requirements may apply.



Appointments are required. To make an appointment, call 844-356-8138.

For information, call 863-956-3491 or visit www.alpi.org.