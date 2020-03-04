Library presents author of children’s books Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Author Harvey Eugene Oyer III brought joy to the kids at the Belle Glade Library by reading his collection of “The Adventures of Charlie Pierce.” BELLE GLADE — On Monday, March 2, inside the Belle Glade Library, parents brought their kids to meet author Harvey Eugene Oyer III, who presented “The Adventures of Charlie Pierce.” The Adventures of Charlie Pierce book series captivates readers of all ages while following the epic adventures of Charlie and his Seminole friend, Tiger Bowlegs.



Mr. Oyer is an American author and attorney from West Palm Beach best known for his award-winning children’s book series “The Adventures of Charlie Pierce.” He was named Florida Distinguished Author in 2013.

Preschool and school age children attended and there were special appearances by The Cat in The Hat and Thing 1 & Thing 2.

Related

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.