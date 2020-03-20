Library makes books and movies available to patrons OKEECHOBEE – The Okeechobee County library, in an effort to make life a little more pleasant for patrons who are self-isolating, are making their little pink cart available outside under the covered walkway. The cart is filled with free adult and children’s books, magazines and DVDs. Take a few, bring them back and trade or keep them if you wish. The cart will be restocked as items are taken.

