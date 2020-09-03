Library has curbside pick for books, free WiFi

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Glades County

MOORE HAVEN – The Glades County Public Library offers books by “curb service.”

MOORE HAVEN – The Glades County Public Library had to close its doors to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the library continues to serve patrons with online services, curbside book pickup, free WiFi in the parking lot and more.

Library Director Mary Booher said the library is more popular than ever. People who did not even have library cards before the pandemic are enjoying the many services.

• Want to check out a book? Go on myhlc.org and look for the book you would like to read, request it and library staff will pull the book and have it ready for curbside pick-up. If you can’t go online, call the library at 863-946-0744 and they will help you over the phone.

• Need WiFI? Just pull into the parking lot at the library. The WiFi is on 24 hours a day, seven days a week and requires no password. Those in the parking lot are asked to stay in their vehicles or maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others if they are not in a vehicle.

• Looking for entertainment? The library has more than 3,000 DVDs. Patrons can check out five DVDs every two weeks. The library also maintains a selection of VCR tapes for those who still have VCR players.

• Need a library card? Call the library at 863-946-0744 and they will take your information and have your card ready for pickup (passed through the door) so you can use library services.

• Need help with copies, faxes and printing? The library can help. Go online to myhlc.org or call 863-946-0744.

• Want to check out a book and read it on your e-reader (such as a Kindle) device? The library has a selection of books that can be downloaded.

• Need help responding to the 2020 Census? The library can help.

The library staff also stocks outside carts with free books, re-employment forms, hurricane preparedness information and more.

Library staffers follow a strict disinfecting protocol for materials that are checked out. Books, CDs and DVDs returned to the library are sprayed with disinfectant, “quarantined” for 14 days and then wiped down with Lysol.

“We wash our hands a lot,” said the director. “We sanitize.”

“We’re just doing everything we can to help the public,” said Booher. She said they all look forward to the day the library can reopen its doors to the public.