Library Director Natasha Hayes reports:

• Human Trafficking Informational Session was held Feb. 25 from 6 to 7 p.m. This was well attended as we had 14 adults in attendance. We must remember knowledge is key.

• The library held its fifth annual African American Awards of Excellence on Feb. 21. This was a spectacular event. Staff had planned for 150 attendees, but we had over 225 community members there. We were pleased to see such support for the 23 student honorees and two community members who were receiving recognition. A special thank you to Mrs. Mary Thomas and Maria Antunez for reading the recipients’ names and handing out their trophies which were provided by Lyons Printing. Our keynote speaker, Anthony Dowling, was amazing as he brought to light Black History Month. Thank you to New Hope Deliverance Ministry and their congregation as they catered the event. All those in attendance enjoyed a taste of authentic soul food. High School Art Teacher, Mrs. Harn, also deserves to be thanked for bringing one of her students, Michael Swaby, for the evening. Mr. Swaby displayed his artwork during the program and held a meet and greet afterwards. Thank you to all the teachers, administrators, guidance counselors and community members who took time out of their busy day to send in nominations. We look forward to next year’s program and we hope it continues to grow.

• Storytime was held this week for Covenant and Little Disciples. Mrs. Maria drove to their location to provide this outreach as they no longer have transportation to the library.

• Mrs. Reynolds and Mrs. Pearson continue to process taxes for our community members at no cost for those individuals earning less than $55,000 a year. Please call the library and schedule your appointment.

• The library still has openings for free tutoring on Monday evenings for students in first through fifth grades. It is held at the library from 4 to 6 p.m. Please stop in and fill out a registration form for your student. Classes are taught by certified teachers.

• Remember you can get your e-books free at www.hendrylibraries.org.

For information regarding any of our programs, please call the library at 863-983-1493 and remember to visit www.hendrylibraries.org. Like us at www.facebook.com/clewistonpubliclibrary.